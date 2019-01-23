HUNT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of a service dog that was shot and killed in Quinlan outside its home on January 13 has increased significantly.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Department said an anonymous donor came forward with a $5,000 donation to raise the total reward to $6,000.

Hannah Westmoreland is diabetic and Journey was specially-trained to detect the smell when Hannah’ blood sugar got low.

The family said Journey, a 4-year-old golden retriever, was outside on a Sunday morning for his daily dip in a pond when someone shot and killed him.

“He was my best friend,” said Hannah.