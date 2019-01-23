The Salvation Army is offering free food pantry assistance to furloughed federal employees who are not getting paid as a result of the current government shutdown. The assistance will continue until the shutdown is over and workers begin receiving paychecks again. Recipients will be able to receive services by showing their official furlough letter or an official federal government employee photo ID.
Location
Weekly Days & Times
The Salvation Army Carr P. Collins Social Service Center
5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75235
Phone: 214-424-7050
Monday – Friday
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Salvation Army – Oak Cliff
1617 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75208
Phone: 214-941-5911 or 5914
Monday to Friday
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Salvation Army Mabee Social Service Center
1855 E. Lancaster Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76103
Phone: 817-344-1800
Monday to Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Salvation Army
1508 East McKinney St.
Denton, TX 76209
Phone: 940-566-3800
Wednesday & Friday
1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
The Salvation Army
W. Main Street
Lewisville, TX 75057
Phone: 972-353-9400
Monday to Thursday
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Salvation Army
3528 E. 14th St.
Plano, TX 75074
Phone: 972-423-8254
Monday to Friday
8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Salvation Army
250 E. Grauwyler Rd.
Irving, TX 75061
Phone: 972-438-6553
Monday to Thursday
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Salvation Army
451 West Avenue D.
Garland, TX 75040
Phone: 972-272-4531
Mon., Tues, Wed. and Fri.
9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Salvation Army – Ellis County
620 Farley St. Waxahachie TX 75165
Phone: 972-937-7727
Monday to Friday
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.