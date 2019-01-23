The Salvation Army is offering free food pantry assistance to furloughed federal employees who are not getting paid as a result of the current government shutdown. The assistance will continue until the shutdown is over and workers begin receiving paychecks again. Recipients will be able to receive services by showing their official furlough letter or an official federal government employee photo ID.

Location

Weekly Days & Times

The Salvation Army Carr P. Collins Social Service Center

5302 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75235

Phone: 214-424-7050

Monday – Friday

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army – Oak Cliff

1617 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75208

Phone: 214-941-5911 or 5914

Monday to Friday

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Salvation Army Mabee Social Service Center

1855 E. Lancaster Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76103

Phone: 817-344-1800

Monday to Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army

1508 East McKinney St.

Denton, TX 76209

Phone: 940-566-3800

Wednesday & Friday

1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The Salvation Army

W. Main Street

Lewisville, TX 75057

Phone: 972-353-9400

Monday to Thursday

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Salvation Army

3528 E. 14th St.

Plano, TX 75074

Phone: 972-423-8254

Monday to Friday

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army

250 E. Grauwyler Rd.

Irving, TX 75061

Phone: 972-438-6553

Monday to Thursday

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army

451 West Avenue D.

Garland, TX 75040

Phone: 972-272-4531

Mon., Tues, Wed. and Fri.

9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army – Ellis County

620 Farley St. Waxahachie TX 75165

Phone: 972-937-7727

Monday to Friday

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.