DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services welcomed a new man to lead the agency.

In a tweet Thursday evening, DCHHS said, “We are excited to welcome the new @ DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang! Welcome aboard! # publichealth # community # dallascounty”

Dr. Huang spent more than ten years as the Medical Director for the City of Austin’s Health Department.

Dr. Huang succeeds former DCHHS Director Zach Thompson who was fired following complaints of sexual misconduct.