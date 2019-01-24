Filed Under:dallas county health and human services, DCHHS, DFW News, Dr. Philip Huang

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services welcomed a new man to lead the agency.

In a tweet Thursday evening, DCHHS said, “We are excited to welcome the new Director Dr. Philip Huang! Welcome aboard!

Dr. Huang spent more than ten years as the Medical Director for the City of Austin’s Health Department.

Dr. Philip Huang (City of Austin)

Dr. Huang succeeds former DCHHS Director Zach Thompson who was fired following complaints of sexual misconduct. 

