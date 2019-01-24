DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The driver of a stolen car crashes into a house in Dallas.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after police saw the car and discovered it was stolen. Officers briefly followed the vehicle before the driver sped away.

Police did not give chase and minutes later received reports about the crash.

The driver had plowed into a vacant house in the 11000 block of McCree Road in the northeast part of the city.

The driver had ran away by the time police arrived. The stolen car appeared to be totaled.