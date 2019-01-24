  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:car into house, crash, dallas police, dfw, McCree Road, Stolen Car, Suspect Flees

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The driver of a stolen car crashes into a house in Dallas.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after police saw the car and discovered it was stolen. Officers briefly followed the vehicle before the driver sped away.

Police did not give chase and minutes later received reports about the crash.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The driver had plowed into a vacant house in the 11000 block of McCree Road in the northeast part of the city.

The driver had ran away by the time police arrived. The stolen car appeared to be totaled.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s