BURLESON (CBSDFW.COM) – The future is a lot brighter at the Southern Oaks Golf and Tennis Club.

A new owner, the Shipman Companies, is set to reopen it February 1 after the club’s previous owner shut it down without any warning before Thanksgiving.

David Shipman Jr. says, “We decided this is something worth saving. We really wanted to preserve this spot in Burleson.”

He says they have even rehired many former employees. “We’ve been happy to bring back multiple people on the staff, and some people with promotions.”

Tennis pro Ernie Abraham is happy to be back. “The shutdown was a surprise, it was a surprise to a lot of people. Just to see the entire club open now, see the premises being fully used is extremely exciting.”

The events center is now managed by Rebecca Madan, who’s busy trying to rebook weddings and other events previously cancelled and attract new clients. “We have picked up about 70 percent of the previous events that were cancelled and the brides are very excited.”

Lilona Bye and her fiancé Dan Ferguson are among those relieved that they can hold their wedding reception here in April after-all. “It was a big shock to our whole family. We started looking for another venue but just didn’t find anything we liked as much as this place so when we got the call, they were opening back up. We were pretty excited.”

They were offered the same discounts previously received.

Neighboring homeowners are also pleased because when the club closed in November, they became concerned about their property values.