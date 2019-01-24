  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cowboys chances to make the playoffs seemed bankrupt after starting the season 3-5.  

Then, the fortunes in Dallas turned around when the Cowboys cashed in against the rival Redskins on Thanksgiving Day, thanks to a healthy deposit from Ezekiel Elliott.

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys holds off Mason Foster #54 of the Washington Redskins on a run in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 22, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

After scoring the games first touchdown, Elliott raced from the end zone to the Salvation Army Red Kettle.

But instead of jumping in, Elliott pulled out $21 and dropped in the donation that matched his jersey number.

In the second half, it was new Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper who grabbed the spotlight, by grabbing a pair of TD passes.

The Cowboys seized a share of the NFC East lead with a 31-23 win over Washington, and the Cowboys nation was thankful.

“Everyone jumped off the bandwagon, of course, at 3-5. You expect that.” Dak Prescott said after the game. “I can tell you who didn’t doubt ourselves, who didn’t think that we could do this is everybody in that locker room, and that’s all the really matters.”

 

