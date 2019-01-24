  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There is an undercurrent of controversy at SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium as a pair of sea turtles’ pick for a winner of Super Bowl LIII had its own interference.

The aquarium joked the “flipper-ference” mirrored the infamous non-call on a pass interference play between the Saints and Rams last Sunday.

Much less was on the line Thursday as the aquarium simply had its rescued sea turtles, Scotti and Thally, pick between the Rams and the Patriots.

sea turtles Super Bowl prediction (SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium)

Scotti and Thally were going to cast their official game pick by touching the Rams or Patriots sign with their nose – the first one touched would be their pick.

As Thally was close to picking the Patriots, Scotti interfered, and both ended up choosing the Rams. Aquarium staff decided to let the infraction go, and the Rams are the predicted winners according to the sea turtles!

sea turtles Super Bowl prediction (SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium)

