DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A first grader who was stuck by a car last week after he darted across Skillman Street in Dallas has died.

The incident happened not far from the intersection at Audelia Road.

“Just before 7 a.m. this morning there were a group of kids who were crossing the thoroughfare here at Skillman and once they reached the center median there was a 7-year-old, who was with his 11-year-old sister, he darted out into the roadway at which time he was struck by the driver of a Mercedes Benz,” said Dallas Police Department Sgt. Warren Mitchell that day.

The boy, Alberto Mejia, was initially taken by CareFlite air ambulance to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital but was later transferred to Children’s Medical Center, where he remained in very critical condition.

Investigators said the accident was not a hit-and-run, because the driver did stop and remained at the scene.

Mejia was a student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Richardson ISD.

Police have said speed was not a factor in the accident that resulted in his death. “The kids should have been crossing at the crosswalk. It appears that they were going to the bus stop on their way to school when this accident happened,” Mitchell said.

Investigators called the event a “tragic accident” and no charges filed against the 28-year-old driver, a schoolteacher, who they said was not in a school zone and was in fact traveling below the posted speed limit.

A GoFundMe was established to help Mejia’s family cover mounting expenses, such as funeral costs, rent and time away from work.