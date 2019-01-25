DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has been killed after a shooting in a parking garage just across from NorthPark Center mall.

It happened after 10 p.m. in the 8100 block of Park Lane at a garage shared by Whole Foods and other stores.

Police tell us they are looking for multiple suspects.

The victim was taken to nearby Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas but later died.

He or she has not been identified.

Crime scene detectives were called out to investigate.

We have reached out to Dallas Police for additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 11 News and CBSDFW.com for the latest updates.