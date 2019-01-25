DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is dropping service to Mexico City this spring and will use the financial resources to bolster other routes.

Southwest says it will cease operations at Benito Juárez Mexico City International Airport on March 30.

The carrier, in a statement Thursday, that in order to optimize flight schedules the resources will be allocated to “better opportunities” in the existing route network.

The partial government shutdown has delayed approval of Southwest’s plan to begin flying from California to Hawaii. Federal Aviation Administration regulators who must approve the service remain off the job due to the shutdown, which began December 22.

Southwest began Mexico City service in 2014. The airline will continue to serve other locations in Mexico — Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Cancun.

