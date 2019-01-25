SUGARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Sugar Land resident was arrested and detained for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

A federal grand jury returned a sealed indictment against Warren Christopher Clark, 34, on Jan. 23, 2019.

Clark was captured in Syria by the Syrian Democratic Forces, transferred to U.S. law enforcement custody this week and arrived yesterday in the Southern District of Texas.

“The arm of American Justice has a lengthy reach,” said Patrick. “The number one priority of the Southern District of Texas, along with the FBI and our other national security partners, is to keep America safe. The protection of life is the most sacred job law enforcement has,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Clark is charged with attempting to provide himself as material support to ISIS, which the Secretary of State designated as a foreign terrorist organization pursuant to Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“The FBI continues to aggressively pursue individuals who attempt to join the ranks of ISIS’s foreign fighters or try to provide support for other terrorist organizations. This fight against terrorism is not one we can combat alone,” said Special Agent in Charge Perrye K. Turner of the FBI’s Houston Field Office. “The FBI relies on our domestic counterparts and foreign law enforcement agencies, as well as the public. Anyone who has information about individuals who have traveled or are planning to travel overseas to support terrorist groups should report it immediately to their local FBI office.”

Clark faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, upon conviction.