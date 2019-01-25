UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged with capital murder Thursday in the shooting death of a local professional boxer in South Texas.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in Ulvade, Texas. Police say a woman called 911 and said someone had broken into her home and that her boyfriend was shot.

The victim, 24-year-old John Duane VanMeter, was transported by responding crews to a hospital where he later died.

The Uvalde Leader-News, a local newspaper, reports VanMeter’s girlfriend and two children were at the home at the time of the shooting.

A 12-year-old suspect was later arrested by Uvalde police and was taken to the Jourdanton Juvenile Detention Center. He is being held on a capital murder charge.

According to the Uvalde Leader-News, VanMeter began his professional boxing career in August 2015. He had planned to participate in a competition in Beaumont on Feb. 23.

VanMeter was a member of the Tree City Boxing Club, which offered its condolences after the news broke of his death. The Uvalde Leader-News reports he was coached by his father, John VanMeter.

“We are at a loss for words. It’s a sad sad night, not just for Tree City Boxing, but for our entire community. Please keep the VanMeters in your prayers,” the club said.

The club also said it would remain closed the rest of the week to remember the boxer and that it would reopen after his funeral.