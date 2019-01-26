GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after a pair of Garland police officers who shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a store Friday night.

Garland police said they arrived to the parking lot of a Dollar General on the 800 block of West Centerville Road around 11:00 p.m. after receiving a call from a man who expressed suicidal thoughts.

The caller was identified as 48-year-old Russ Allen McClellan.

McClellan told officers he was in a white pickup truck and said he wanted to kill himself. He also said he had a gun.

Officers found McClellan in the parking lot and attempted to communicate with him, at which point McClellan reached for his gun and pointed it at the officers.

A six-year and an eight-year veteran fired their weapons and struck McClellan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers are on paid administrative leave as police continue their investigation.