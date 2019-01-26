Filed Under:Arson, Denton Police, DFW News, East McKinney Street, North Loop 288, Tent on fire
(credit: Denton Police Dept.)

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton police are investigating two cases of arson that have occurred in the last week.

Both fire calls happened in the area of North Loop 288 and East McKinney Street.

The most recent happened around 3:00 Saturday morning.

Police said a man set fire to a tent.

The person inside the tent was able to get out safely.

Police said they don’t believe there’s a general threat to the safety of people in the area, but they want people to remain vigilant.

