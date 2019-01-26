ATHENS, Ga. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Tom Crean couldn’t help but marvel at Georgia’s shooting from the floor, on three-pointers and from the free throw line.

“Not sure I’ve ever coached a team in all my 19 years that shot that well,” said Crean, the former Indiana and Marquette coach in his first season in Athens.

Georgia guard Tyree Crump scored 21 points for the Bulldogs and set a career high six three-pointers to help beat Texas 98-88 Saturday in an SEC and Big 12 matchup.

The Bulldogs took advantage of its sharp shooting to end a four-game losing streak. The Bulldogs took advantage at the free throw line, making 22 of 28.

Crean had good reason to suspect the shooting merited historical perspective.

The field-goal percentage was the fourth-best in school history. The 70.6 percent shooting on three pointers was the Bulldogs’ third-best.

From the perspective of Texas, Georgia’s shooting numbers were a sure indicator of bad defense.

“When a team is making shots like that, you’ve got to find a way to make them miss and we didn’t,” said Texas head coach Shaka Smart.

Teshaun Hightower and Nicolas Claxton each had 18 points.

“I can’t even tell you how huge the game was for us in terms of building our confidence,” said Claxton.

Crean praised his players’ movement without the ball.

“It’s a template for what it’s supposed to look like,” Crean said of his ongoing efforts to instill his program.

Courtney Ramey led Texas with 19 points while making five of eight 3three-pointers. Kerwin Roach II had 16 points, followed by Dylan Osetkowski with 15.

The Longhorns went into foul trouble. Matt Coleman III had eight points for Texas when he fouled out with 3:33 remaining. Hayes was called for his fourth foul with 7:24 remaining and had 14 points.

Meanwhile, Georgia dealt with an injury as the game came to a close end.

With Georgia leading 70-66, Hammonds hurt his left shoulder with 8:25 remaining. He fell to the court in front of the Texas bench before being escorted by a trainer to the locker room before making a quick return.

A layup by Claxton, who entered the game for Hammonds, increased the lead to six points. Claxton, who remained on the floor when Hammonds returned to the game, had a jam and a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to give the Bulldogs their first double-figure lead at 81-71.

Hammonds, who had 14 points and nine rebounds, fouled out with 2:28 remaining.

Texas looks to bounce back Tuesday night when they host No. 9 Kansas.

