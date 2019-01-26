Filed Under:community garden, DFW News, Martin Luther King Jr., Non Profit, Oak Cliff, service day, The Mission Continues, veterans

OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) – Veterans restored a community garden in Oak Cliff Saturday as a part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

The event was organized by The Mission Continues, a non-profit organization, as an effort to give veterans another opportunity to serve.

The organization hopes the garden will bring the community together and make the area more sustainable.

“It is going to mean a lot,” said Labyron Thomas, representative of the organization. “It is going to be a nice restoration project and it should boost this area that is kind of in need there is kind of a lot going on in the poverty side but this is putting us on the right path and that goal of brining this community back up.”

