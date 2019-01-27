Comments
Carrollton Police SUV (Carrollton Police Dept.)
CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A DWI suspect crashed into two Carrollton police cars Sunday morning.
Carrollton police officers were northbound on Interstate 35 working a crash. The suspect was driving at approximately 70 mph when he crashed into the vehicles.
No officers were hurt.
The suspect was treated, released and taken to jail.
