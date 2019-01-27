  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Carrollton Police SUV (Carrollton Police Dept.)

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A DWI suspect crashed into two Carrollton police cars Sunday morning.

Carrollton police officers were northbound on Interstate 35 working a crash. The suspect was driving at approximately 70 mph when he crashed into the vehicles.

No officers were hurt.

The suspect was treated, released and taken to jail.

