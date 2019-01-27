Filed Under:capital murder, Dallas, dallas county jail, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Joseph Anthony Pintucci, Parking Garage, Rene Eduardo Montanez Jr., Shops at Park Lane

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect was identified in a deadly parking garage shooting at a shopping center Thursday night in Dallas, police say.

Dallas police found Joseph Anthony Pintucci, 18, slumped over in the driver seat of his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound around 10:07 p.m. He was in the parking garage of the Shops at Park Lane.

Pintucci was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police identified Rene Eduardo Montanez Jr., 23, as one of three suspects involved in the aggravated robbery that escalated into the shooting.

Police said Pintucci was shot by one of the suspects who is at large.

According to an arrest warrant, it was over selling drugs.

Montanez denied any involvement in the offense. He was then taken to the Dallas County Jail where he was arrested and charged with capital murder Saturday night.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s