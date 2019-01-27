DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect was identified in a deadly parking garage shooting at a shopping center Thursday night in Dallas, police say.

Dallas police found Joseph Anthony Pintucci, 18, slumped over in the driver seat of his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound around 10:07 p.m. He was in the parking garage of the Shops at Park Lane.

Pintucci was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police identified Rene Eduardo Montanez Jr., 23, as one of three suspects involved in the aggravated robbery that escalated into the shooting.

Police said Pintucci was shot by one of the suspects who is at large.

According to an arrest warrant, it was over selling drugs.

Montanez denied any involvement in the offense. He was then taken to the Dallas County Jail where he was arrested and charged with capital murder Saturday night.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.