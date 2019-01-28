  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Blackfish, Death, DFW News, Kayla, San Antonio, SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 30-year-old orca has died at SeaWorld’s Orlando park.

SeaWorld officials say Kayla died Monday after a brief illness.

SeaWorld officials say a cause of death won’t be known until a post-mortem examination is conducted.

Kayla began showing signs of discomfort on Saturday, and veterinarians began treating her based on what they found from a physical exam.

(credit: Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)

Park officials say her condition worsened on Sunday and she was given around-the-clock care until her death.

Kayla was among the last orcas at SeaWorld’s Orlando park, as well as parks in California and Texas.

The company announced in 2016 that it had stopped its orca breeding program.

In July of that year, the last killer whale born in captivity under the program died at the company’s San Antonio park.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s