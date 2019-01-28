GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – A large fire destroyed a Grapevine barbecue restaurant early Monday morning.

Flames and smoke could be seen shooting from the Baker’s Ribs on Grapevine Highway near Bass Pro Drive when crews first arrived after 3 a.m.

BREAKING: Major fire at @BakersRibsBBQ in Grapevine off of Hwy 26 and Bass Pro Drive pic.twitter.com/U0nq1UJfIJ — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) January 28, 2019

Crews from fire departments in Grapevine, Coppell, Euless, Flower Mound and Bedford responded to the fire. About 40 firefighters were seen battling the flames and heavy smoke.

There were no reports of injuries.

“There are no signs, no reports of any injuries at this time. We do not believe anybody was on the premise,” said Grapevine Fire Chief Darrell Brown. “Due to the extent of the fire, we did not make an interior attack so investigators are here at the scene. We’ll start looking at this thing as soon as the fire is put out and make it safe for investigators and do a search at that point.”

The risk of a roof collapse is making it dangerous for firefighters to enter the building to start investigating.

“With these large restaurant-type buildings… there’s not a lot of interior walls in them. They’re very open which creates a huge collapse hazard. We also have large air conditioning units on the roof, some of those have already started to fall in,” said Brown.

Thick smoke could still be seen pouring from the building 90 minutes after the fire started.

The fire chief said a 7-Eleven and an Embassy Suites hotel are near the area but are not affected by the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.com for the latest updates.