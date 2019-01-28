AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Civil rights groups are asking Texas officials to walk back a letter that questioned the citizenship of thousands of voters and prompted President Donald Trump to renew unsubstantiated claims of rampant voter fraud.

The ACLU and a dozen other groups slammed Texas elections officials who say they found 95,000 people identified as non-citizens who had a matching voter registration record.

“Given the long history of anti-immigrant policies and attempts at voter suppression by our Texas officials, we cannot trust that this investigation has been conducted in a fair and non-discriminatory manner,” said Andre Segura, legal director for the ACLU of Texas. “History has shown that voter fraud is extremely rare and efforts to identify unlawful voting en masse have proven to be highly inaccurate. Despite President Trump’s histrionic and highly inaccurate statement about voter fraud, each county in Texas must now act responsibly so that marginalized communities can exercise their right to vote without intimidation.”

Trump used that announcement to tweet that “58,000 non-citizens voted in Texas.” But even Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters in a fundraising email Monday that many of those people could have become citizens and voted legally.

The groups say Texas runs the risk of purging eligible voters and called the state’s method for identifying possible non-citizens “deeply flawed.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)