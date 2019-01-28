Filed Under:Animal Abuse, Arrest, Birds, Cockfighting, Crime, Death, DFW News, illegal, jail, Rooster

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a man in connection to an alleged cockfighting operation in Southeast Dallas that was busted two years ago.

Raul Torres-Martinez, 38, was booked in to the Kaufman County Justice Center and charged with two Class A misdemeanors, “owns or trains a cock with the intent that the cock be used in an exhibition of cockfighting” and “manufactures, buys, sells, barters, exchanges, possesses, advertises, or otherwise offers a gaff, slasher or other sharp implement designed for attachment to a cock with the intent that the implement be used in cockfighting.”

Cockfighting pits roosters against each other. The birds’ legs are fitted with sharp razor blades, so they can fight to the death while gamblers place bets. (photo credit: SPCA of Texas)

His bond of $1,500 was set and he remains in custody.

Torres-Martinez’s arrest and subsequent charges stem from the seizure that took place on August 29, 2017, when the SPCA of Texas and Dallas Animal Services seized and the SPCA took custody of 123 birds—including 95 fighting roosters, 22 hens and seven chicks—from the alleged operation. Most of the birds were found in individual pens, with a few being tethered by their feet. One tethered rooster had a broken leg.

Cockfighting paraphernalia was also found at the property, including short knives, known as “slashers,” and vitamins and antibiotics commonly used for fighting birds.

Cockfighting is a blood sport in which two roosters specifically bred for aggression are placed beak to beak in a small ring and encouraged to fight to the death. Although illegal in all 50 states, cockfighting still persists across the nation in all sorts of communities and among all sorts of people. (photo credit: SPCA of Texas)

Cockfighting is a crime in all 50 states, including Texas, where it is a felony, punishable by up to two years in a state jail and/or up to a $10,000 fine, to cause birds to fight with one another and/or to participate in the earnings of a cockfight.

In Texas, it is a Class C Misdemeanor to watch a cockfight as a spectator. Federal law also prohibits any interstate or foreign transport of fighting animals.

The birds and were taken to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center to receive medical care and evaluations for placement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s