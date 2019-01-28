DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a man in connection to an alleged cockfighting operation in Southeast Dallas that was busted two years ago.

Raul Torres-Martinez, 38, was booked in to the Kaufman County Justice Center and charged with two Class A misdemeanors, “owns or trains a cock with the intent that the cock be used in an exhibition of cockfighting” and “manufactures, buys, sells, barters, exchanges, possesses, advertises, or otherwise offers a gaff, slasher or other sharp implement designed for attachment to a cock with the intent that the implement be used in cockfighting.”

His bond of $1,500 was set and he remains in custody.

Torres-Martinez’s arrest and subsequent charges stem from the seizure that took place on August 29, 2017, when the SPCA of Texas and Dallas Animal Services seized and the SPCA took custody of 123 birds—including 95 fighting roosters, 22 hens and seven chicks—from the alleged operation. Most of the birds were found in individual pens, with a few being tethered by their feet. One tethered rooster had a broken leg.

Cockfighting paraphernalia was also found at the property, including short knives, known as “slashers,” and vitamins and antibiotics commonly used for fighting birds.

Cockfighting is a crime in all 50 states, including Texas, where it is a felony, punishable by up to two years in a state jail and/or up to a $10,000 fine, to cause birds to fight with one another and/or to participate in the earnings of a cockfight.

In Texas, it is a Class C Misdemeanor to watch a cockfight as a spectator. Federal law also prohibits any interstate or foreign transport of fighting animals.

The birds and were taken to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center to receive medical care and evaluations for placement.