HUNT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – An anonymous donor gave $4,000 to increase the reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever shot and killed a beloved service dog named “Journey.”

It’s the second large amount donated to Hunt County Crime Stoppers in less than a week and increases the reward to a total of up to $10,000.

Journey lost his life in Quinlan outside his home on January 13.

His owner, Hannah Westmoreland is diabetic. Journey was a 4-year-old golden retriever specially trained to detect the smell when her blood sugar was low.

“He was my best friend,” said Hannah, still heartbroken after the loss of her fur baby.

Hannah’s mother, in fact, the whole Westmoreland family is devastated.

“He took Hannah’s little hero for no reason,” said Tina Westmoreland. “He took what has saved her life more than once. She’s about to get her drivers license and he was going to protect and he was going to be with her while she was in college to keep her help healthy in college.”

Journey’s vet preserved the bullet removed from the dog.

There is a Justice4Journey Facebook page for messages, tips or a place for someone to help fund a reward.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929. All callers will remain anonymous.