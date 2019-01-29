DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police shootings like the incident in Houston on Monday can add to the anxiety of officers everywhere.

About 150 Dallas Police officers are getting unique “mindfulness training” to keep their brains healthy while dealing with the stresses that come from working in law enforcement.

It was after the July 7, 2016 sniper attack in downtown Dallas that some donations were directed to special training for officers devoted to brain health.

The training helps officers manage their reactions to stress through scenarios.

Veteran officers say their jobs are more stressful than ever and they attribute it to social media.

Officers say arrests and shootings captured on video that reflect poorly on the profession have taken a toll mentally on how many approach their job.

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata says mindfulness training is a good way to keep officers thinking clearly in a world that can now instantly judge them.

“I think it condemns officers,” said Mata. “There are bad cops out there, I’m the first to admit that, but there’s way more good ones. Social media makes it so easy to condemn an officer when the facts are barely known at the time those posts happen.”

Mata says officers seeking counseling and therapy through the Dallas Police Association’s Assist the Officer Foundation has tripled in the past three years.