SPRING (CBSDFW.COM) – ExxonMobil will build a new unit at its refinery in Beaumont that it says will create up to 1,850 jobs during construction and between 40 and 60 permanent jobs once completed.

“The addition of a third crude unit in Beaumont will enhance the refinery’s competitive position and truly establish it as a leader in the U.S. refining industry,” said Bryan Milton, president of ExxonMobil Fuels and Lubricants Company.

The largest publicly traded international oil and gas company announced it reached a final investment decision and started construction on the new unit that will increase crude refining capacity by more than 65 percent, or 250,000 barrels per day. The third crude unit within the facility’s existing footprint will expand light crude oil refining, supported by the increased crude oil production in the Permian Basin.

“With access to terminals, railways, pipelines and waterways nearby, the Beaumont refinery is strategically positioned to benefit from Permian production growth,” said Milton.

Startup of the new unit is anticipated by 2022.

ExxonMobil currently has approximately 2,100 employees in the Beaumont area and its operations account for approximately 1 in every 7 jobs in the region.