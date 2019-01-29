(CBS 11) – As I was coming back to work from lunch, this lost hit was on Sirius XM 80s on 8!

Mr. Mister was an 80’s pop rock band that, while formed in Phoenix, was actually based in Los Angeles. The members included Richard Page (vocals, bass), Steve Farris (guitar), Steve George (keyboards), and Pat Mastelotto (drums). All told, they charted four time on the Billboard Hot 100, with three of them in the top 10. Two were #1 hits: “Broken Wings” in 1985 and “Kryrie” in 1986, which most 80s music fans would remember.

The song today is “Is It Love” from 1986. It rose to #8 on the Hot 100 in June 1986 and remained on the chart for eleven weeks. The song was known for its use during the closing credits of the 1987 movie, “Stakeout” with Richard Dreyfuss, Emilio Estevez and Madeleine Stowe. Written by the band and John Lang, produced by the band and Paul De Villiers, running 3:35 on the RCA Records label, the lyrics go like this:

This song should have been a top 5 song! Lock this one in and crank it up loud!