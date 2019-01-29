HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Houston officer who was shot during a drug raid had been shot two other times during his career with the department, the police chief said during a news conference Tuesday morning.

The officer has not yet been identified as he continues to recover in the hospital. He was one of four officers shot while serving a warrant at a house late Monday afternoon.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the officer is 54 years old and is a 32-year veteran with the department. He described the officer as a “teddy bear” and a “strong ox” who is “tough as nails.”

Without going into much detail, Acevedo told media members that the officer was shot two other times in the line duty. One was in 1992 and the other was in 1997.

“He’s done something good in life that God really watches over him,” Acevedo said.

According to Acevedo, the 54-year-old told the chief that he had to go inside the house once he learned his fellow officers were shot and were down. The officer was shot in the face and went through required surgery.

“The only thing bigger than his body, in terms of his stature, is his courage,” Acevedo said.

Two other officers injured in the gun battle remain in the hospital in stable condition. One other officer is “in a fight but stable,” according to the chief, who didn’t go into detail on that officer’s injuries. A 33-year-old officer was released from the hospital Monday evening after being shot in the shoulder.