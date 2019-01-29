FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man jogging in Frisco early Tuesday morning was attacked by a coyote, according to Frisco Police.

Police said it happened around 6:40 a.m. in the area of Eldorado Parkway and Tangerine Lane. Police said the coyote emerged from vegetation and bit the man who was running.

The victim was able to fend off the coyote and was later taken by a family member to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The Frisco Police Department and Frisco Animal Services continue to work with wildlife service partners in an effort to abate urban wildlife attacks on humans. Citizens are urged to continue to follow several safety guidelines, including:

• While walking or jogging, carry something that makes a loud noise, such as an airhorn or whistle, to scare off an animal.

• Ensure all animals are on a leash while walking them.

• Do not allow domesticated animals to roam free outdoors.

• Do not approach or feed wildlife and keep trash in a secure container.

• Report any sightings of coyotes through the City’s Interactive Map.

More information about safety, reporting sightings and wildlife interaction can be found in this video:

Citizens who witness an attack, or a coyote exhibiting aggressive behavior, are asked to call 911. Unless threatened by an aggressive animal, residents are discouraged from taking matters into their own hands. This allows the professionals to work unimpeded for the safety of everyone, Frisco Police said.

