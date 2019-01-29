AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – LULAC filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against David Whitley, Texas Secretary of State and Ken Paxton, Attorney General regarding continued attempts by the State of Texas to suppress Latino voters.

“It’s clear that the right-wing elements in Texas government are trying to rig the system to keep power and disenfranchise 95,000 American citizens,” says Domingo Garcia, National President. “There is no voter fraud in Texas, it’s a lie, repeated time and again to suppress minority voters and we’re going to fight hard against it,” he added.

State officials announced last Friday that 95,000 alleged potential non-citizens had been discovered on Texas polls going back to 1996.

LULAC alleges in its lawsuit that this is voter intimidation and voter suppression of primarily Latino voters.

Every year, more than 50,000 Texans are naturalized and become U.S. citizens. The new voters usually vote at 90 percent levels, LULAC said in a news release.

“We look forward to appearing in court to defend Texas’ right to limit the state’s voting registration rolls to those actually eligible to vote,” Texas Attorney General’s Office spokesperson Marc Rylander said in a statement.