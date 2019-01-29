  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:David Whitley, DFW News, Elections, Ken Paxton, Latino voters, lawsuit, League of United Latin American Citizens, LULAC, State Of Texas, Texas Attorney General, Texas Secretary of State, Voter Fraud, voter suppression

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – LULAC filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against David Whitley, Texas Secretary of State and Ken Paxton, Attorney General regarding continued attempts by the State of Texas to suppress Latino voters.

“It’s clear that the right-wing elements in Texas government are trying to rig the system to keep power and disenfranchise 95,000 American citizens,” says Domingo Garcia, National President. “There is no voter fraud in Texas, it’s a lie, repeated time and again to suppress minority voters and we’re going to fight hard against it,” he added.

State officials announced last Friday that 95,000 alleged potential non-citizens had been discovered on Texas polls going back to 1996. 

LULAC alleges in its lawsuit that this is voter intimidation and voter suppression of primarily Latino voters.

Every year, more than 50,000 Texans are naturalized and become U.S. citizens. The new voters usually vote at 90 percent levels, LULAC said in a news release.

“We look forward to appearing in court to defend Texas’ right to limit the state’s voting registration rolls to those actually eligible to vote,” Texas Attorney General’s Office spokesperson Marc Rylander said in a statement. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s