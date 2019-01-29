  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –  Mesquite Police arrested Billy A. Williams, 36, of Forney, Texas for sexual assault near Poteet High School around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said Williams gave a full confession and has been charged with one count of Sexual Assault of a Child.

No bond has been set at this time.

Billy A. Williams

According to police, the victim was walking near North Galloway Avenue and North Town East Boulevard when a vehicle pulled up alongside her. Police said Kennedy asked her if she wanted a ride to her destination due to the cold weather.

Police say the victim went inside the vehicle willingly, and the suspect then drove off. When they arrived at her destination, Kennedy then sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim was able to leave the vehicle, and the suspect drove away. The victim told a witness what happened, and that witness called police.

