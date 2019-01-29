LIVENEWS CONFERENCE: Update On 4 Houston Officers Shot While Serving Warrant
Filed Under:Mesquite Police, Poteet Drive, Poteet High School, sexual assault

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are warning the community after a sexual assault happened near a Mesquite high school Monday morning, police say.

Police say they responded to a call about a sexual assault at around 9:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Poteet Drive, which is near Poteet High School.

According to police, the victim was walking near North Galloway Avenue and North Town East Boulevard when a vehicle pulled up alongside her. The driver asked her if she wanted a ride to her destination due to the cold weather.

Police say the victim went inside the vehicle willingly, and the suspect then drove off. When they arrived at her destination, the suspect then sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim was able to leave the vehicle, and the suspect drove away. The victim told a witness what happened, and that witness called police.

The suspect is described as a light black male with a bald or shaved head with the vehicle being a 2011 to 2014 black Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mesquite police at 972.285.6336.

