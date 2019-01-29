DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new gun program in Dallas County takes aim on getting guns out of the hands of offenders.

Tuesday, Judge Shequitta Kelly announced the Bring ‘Em Back Program. The program offers offenders a reduction in court costs, fines, and/or community service in exchange for their handguns.

Offenders can drop off their weapons at police stations or one of five participating churches in Dallas County.

“What I want all offenders that are carrying handguns to know is that we want you to come forward and turn in your guns,” Judge Kelly said. “That means you will not be checked for warrants … Your immigration status will not be held against you. We will not punish you for doing a good deed. ”

Federal law states that people who have been convicted of family violence or anyone subject to a protective order cannot have a gun. The law, however, doesn’t specify who should make sure this happens.

After several high-profile domestic murders, in 2015 Dallas County launched the Gun Surrender Program.

Under the surrender program, whenever a judge issued a protective order or a defendant was convicted of family violence, a judge was supposed to order the abuser to turn in their guns to the sheriff’s office.

The program has all but failed, collecting fewer than 200 guns countywide in the past three years.

Kelly said the problem is the program relied on offenders to tell the truth about whether they own guns.

“It hasn’t worked so we need to be creative,” Kelly said. “ We need to do whatever it takes.”

So far, 23 Dallas judges has agreed to participate in the new Bring ‘Em Back Program.

Kelly said she would like to see the program expanded and see traffic citations waived in exchange for guns.

In a written statement, the City of Dallas said the Dallas Police Department will facilitate gun drop-offs but it will wait at least a few months before deciding whether to waive class c traffic offenses as part of the program.

Kelly said she is disappointed that the city is not fully onboard with her program.

“One monkey doesn’t stop the show,” she said. “We are going to keep rolling and we are going to keep doing what we have to do to get these offenders to turn in their handguns.”