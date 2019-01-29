DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released surveillance images Tuesday of a pair of persons of interest in a murder at the Tribeca on the Creek Apartments on Melody Lane.

Police said Donald Anton Jelinek, 57, was found murdered in his unit on Wednesday, January 9 around 10:00 a.m. and investigators are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two persons of interest.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to Jelinek’s apartment after someone asked them to check on him. That’s when they found him dead after having been shot multiple times.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Homicide Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or via email: david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.