  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dallas police, DFW News, Donald Anton Jelinek, Murder, murder suspects, Murder Victim, persons of interest, surveillance images, Tribeca on the Creek Apartments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released surveillance images Tuesday of a pair of persons of interest in a murder at the Tribeca on the Creek Apartments on Melody Lane.

Police said Donald Anton Jelinek, 57, was found murdered in his unit on Wednesday, January 9 around 10:00 a.m. and investigators are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two persons of interest.

persons of interest in murder at Dallas apartment (surveillance)

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to Jelinek’s apartment after someone asked them to check on him.  That’s when they found him dead after having been shot multiple times.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Homicide Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or via email: david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s