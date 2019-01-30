DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a dead woman who was found in a wooded area behind the park at 2400 Van Cleave Drive.

Found six days ago, her body was is a severe stage of decomposition.

Dallas police were able to obtain a possible sketch of the victim.

Police described the woman as white, mid 30’s to early 40’s and 5’3” with dark brown hair. She has a tattoo on her right forearm.

Anyone with information regarding her identity or death is encouraged to contact Detective Chane at 214-671-3650 or derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #016462-2019.