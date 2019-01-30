  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to find and arrest a man they say robbed the Chase Bank at 10321 Lake June Road on Wednesday, January 16 and the Bank of America at 1520 Buckner Boulevard on Monday, January 28.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect on Wednesday.

Dallas bank robbery suspect (surveillance)

Police released the following description:

“The suspect is described as black male 25 -30 years of age, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black beanie and a dark-colored jacket. The suspect also had facial hair and carried a backpack.”

In both robberies he handed a note to the bank employee. The note said he had a gun and he was demanding money.

The employees gave him money and he took off.

Anyone with information on either bank robbery can contact the Dallas Field Office of the FBI at (972) 559-5000 or the Dallas Police Department Robbery Unit Detective Prince at (214) 671-3692.

If you have any information regarding these crimes please contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477(TIPS). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes.

At this point police are not aware of this suspect being wanted in any other North Texas cities for bank robbery.

