MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for burglaries at five North Texas churches and one middle school.

Kevin Michael Graf, 22, of Garland is charged with six counts of burglary of a building. He’s in jail on $600,00 bond.

Police said all of the burglaries happened between January 14-28.

On January 28, investigators executed a search warrant in the 3400 block of S. Buckner Blvd. in Dallas and the 4700 block of Jon Boat Drive in Garland.

During the search warrant, investigators were able to recover stolen property from the recent burglaries.

The Mesquite Police Department is working with local churches and school to return the stolen property.

Police did not name the churches or school or list any of the items that have been stolen. CBSDFW has requested that information from Mesquite Police.