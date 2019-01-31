



– There were two huge DFW-area sports stories Thursday.

First, the Dallas Mavericks made a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks.Â Then an ESPN report said Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not likely to sign Jason Garrett to a contract extension before the 2019 season.

CBS 11 Sports Director Bill Jones is covering Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta but provided some analysis on both big stories.

On the Mavericks trade in which the Mavericks came away with All-Star forwardÂ Kristaps PorzingisÂ in a seven-player deal, CBSDFW.com asked him if it made the team better.

Bill said, “Mavericks are a decidedly worse team right now because Porzingis is rehabbing an ACL injury and may not play this season. The key to the deal is Dallas signing Porzingis to a long term deal this summer, and I believe they will. Â In the the long run, it could be a big win for Dallas…if Porzingis is healthy.”

In addition to Porzingis, the Mavs get guards Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke. Dallas gave up guard Dennis Smith Jr., center DeAndre Jordan, guard/forward Wesley Matthews and two future first-round draft picks.

Regarding the report of no contract extension for Cowboys coach Jason Garrett after the team won a Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks this season but lost in the divisional round to the LA Rams, Bill said, “Not really surprised that Jerry is not extending Jason right now. Â I believe Garrett has sold him on the fact he can energize this offense, so Jerry is telling him to show him what he can do this year. Â I believe Jason will be more involved in the offense, might even call plays. Â I donâ€™t believe a decision has been made on who the play caller is, and that decision doesnâ€™t need to be made right now.”

In his 8-and-a-half seasons as Cowboys head coach, Garrett has a 77-59 record in the regular season.Â His teams are 2-3 in the playoffs.