FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After weeks of speculation on the future of the offensive coordinator position, the Dallas Cowboys have decided on who they believe is the answer: former quarterback Kellen Moore.

The team officially announced Thursday afternoon that Moore has been promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. The former Boise State standout and Dallas quarterback will be tasked with leading a Cowboys offense that struggled at times throughout the season, particularly with play-calling. The team ranked 22nd in total offense during the regular season.

Moore will be joined by the addition of former Cowboys and Detroit Lions quarterback Jon Kitna who will coach his former position.

The announcement of the new staff comes after the team fired offensive coordinator Scott Linehan on Jan. 18 after spending five years with Dallas.

The Cowboys are coming off a 10-6 regular season record and a playoff win against the Seattle Seahawks. They lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.