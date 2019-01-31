Filed Under:American Kestrel, Bird, bullet, Evil Person, flight, gunshot, Love Animals Don't Shoot Them, RaptorMed, Tiny Gun Ting Man


PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A falcon wounded by gunshot will soon take flight again.

Someone shot the American kestrel in Garland last September.

Someone shot this sweet baby but the professionals at RaptorMed nursed her back to health. (photo credit: raptormed.com)

The Blackland Prairie Raptor Center took in the injured bird, rehabilitating her back to health.

The center specializes in nursing various birds of prey back to health and providing conservation education to support healthy ecosystems.

On Monday, The Plano Parks and Recreation Department, the local game warden and person who found the injured falcon will release her back into the wild at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve.

It will happen at 2 p.m. at Oak Point Nature & Retreat Center at 5901 Los Rios Blvd.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

Click here to learn more about the Raptor Center.

Bullet fragments removed from the American kestrel’s right wing. (photo credit: raptormed.com)

 

