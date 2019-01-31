GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed while confronting a suspect or suspects who were trying to break into his work truck at a Garland apartment complex, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting call at around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Dairy Road near Broadway Boulevard.

Police say a neighbor told the man that someone was trying to break into his truck.

According to police, when the man went down to check on his truck, he was shot multiple times by the suspect or suspects. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Clifford Wayne Wicker, Jr.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate and are checking for surveillance video to help identify who killed the man.