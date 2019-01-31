ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers have announced that the team will be using synthetic grass in their new field that’s set to open in March 2020.

According to the team, the decision to use this type of grass came after the organization did two years of research on the benefits of using it over natural grass.

The synthetic grass is said to “satisfy the club’s total requirements for player safety, team performance and fan experience,” according to the Rangers.

The team will be using grass provided by Shaw Sports Turf.

“From our first visit with the staff at Shaw Sports Turf, we were clear that a synthetic grass surface for Globe Life Field would only be a consideration if it could deliver the best surface in Major League Baseball and address the concerns we had related to impact on the players,” said Rob Matwick, Rangers Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “Months of detailed research that included extensive input from our Baseball Operations group from both a health and performance aspect have resulted in this decision.”

The upcoming baseball season will be the last one at Globe Life Park before the team moves to the new Globe Life Field in 2020.