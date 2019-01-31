DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 22-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash late Wednesday evening, and the suspected drunk driver who caused the crash ran from the scene, according to police.

Police said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. near Westmoreland Road and Davis Street. The victim, identified as Andrea Osmara Rodriguez-Perez, was driving eastbound on Davis when she was struck by 24-year-old Julio Menendez-Guerrero, who was driving southbound on Westmoreland and ran a red light, at an intersection.

The crash caused Rodriguez-Perez’s vehicle to hit another vehicle near the intersection. The victim was found pinned in her vehicle.

She was transported to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue where she later died from her injuries.

According to police, Menendez-Guerrero ran from the scene of the crash. He was later found inside a nearby house where he surrendered to authorities.

The suspect was found be intoxicated and was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.