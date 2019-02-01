WACO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Baylor University is investigating three allegations of rape at a residence hall involving the same individuals.

Campus police crime logs show the string of sexual assaults reported on Monday occurred at the Waco campus’ South Russell Hall since December.

Baylor spokeswoman Tonya Hudson says the cases were referred to the university’s Title IX office, which investigates sexual assault claims under the federal law barring gender-based discrimination in schools. She says she doesn’t know if the reports are under criminal investigation.

The reports follow a slew of accusations that the country’s largest Baptist university has failed to properly investigate sexual assault allegations involving students. Baylor University settled a federal lawsuit last year involving a woman who said she was drugged and gang raped by members of the football team.

Adding to mounting criticism over its response to sex assaults on campus, former Baylor University fraternity president, Jacob Walter Anderson was indicted on sexual assault charges in 2016. Many were outraged when Texas Judge Ralph Strother accepted a plea deal allowing Anderson to avoid jail time.

The ex-Phi Delta Theta president agreed to seek counseling and pay a $400 fine. Anderson wasn’t forced to register as a sex offender either.

