



– Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and assistant coach Wade Wilson died at his home in Coppell, Teas on Friday at the age of 60, the Dallas Cowboys confirm.

Wilson played with five different NFL teams in a career that spanned 19 years from 1981 to 1999. Following his playing career,Wilson served as an assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

Wilson was an eighth round draft choice of the Minnesota Vikings in 1981 and led them to three playoff appearances, including the 1987 NFC Championship Game, during his 11 years with the team. He also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons (1992), New Orleans Saints (1993-94), Dallas Cowboys (1995-97) and Oakland Raiders (1998-99). He served as Troy Aikman’s backup on the Cowboys Super Bowl XXX championship team in 1995.

Aikman tweeted shortly after hearing the news, “Sad news today as we lost a teammate far too soon. Wade Wilson was my backup from 1995-‘97 and my QB coach my last season in 2000. Prayers for his children and family. # RIP”

Sad news today as we lost a teammate far too soon. Wade Wilson was my backup from 1995-‘97 and my QB coach my last season in 2000. Prayers for his children and family. #RIP — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) February 1, 2019

Wilson completed his career with a 75.6 quarterback rating on 1,391-of-2,428 passing for 17,283 yards. His best statistical year was 1988 when he led the NFC with a 91.5 quarterback rating and completed 204-of-332 passes (61.4%) for 2,746 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

During his three years in Dallas, Wilson threw for 585 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions on 58-of-96 passing for a 63.9 rating. He earned one start (at Washington, 12/22/96) in his three-year stay in Dallas.

Born in Commerce, Texas, Wilson graduated from Commerce High School and lettered four years at East Texas State University, where he earned NAIA All-America and Lone Star Conference MVP honors as a senior while leading the conference in passing and total offense.