ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A touchdown pass and touchdown run by quarterback Dak Prescott helped pace the Cowboys to their 24-22 Wild Card Playoff game win over the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium 24-22 on January 5.

It was the team’s first playoff win since 2015, and it’s been a long few years for Dallas fans.

The Cowboys were led by their stingy defense that made crucial stops against Seattle and an offense that scored when it needed to.

Dallas’ three touchdowns came from a pass by Dak Prescott to rookie Michael Gallup and one-yard runs by Ezekiel Elliott and Prescott. The offense’s biggest mistake would be an interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter, which the team was able to get past.

The Dallas defense came through and made stop after stop in order to help the offense out by allowing only one Seahawks touchdown.

Despite leading the NFL with 160 rushing yards a game, the Seahawks were held to just 73 rushing yards.

Prescott looked looked to finish the fight by running the ball in himself to make the score 24-14 with just over two minutes left in the game. He finished the game with 226 yards passing and two total touchdowns.

“He showed that he won this playoff game. He took it on his shoulders. He made plays that put us in position to come out like we did. That’s what you want from your quarterback,” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after the game. “Their quarterback [Russell Wilson] lived up to his skill level of what he is. He really gave us all we could handle.”