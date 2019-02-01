McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a body that was found on Tuesday, January 29.

It was in a creek in a remote wooded area off Eldorado Pkwy and College Street.

The body is that of a white man, approximately 5’6” and weighing around 130 pounds.

There is a tattoo on his right shoulder of a tribal design behind a skull, and a tattoo on his left pectoral of the names Jillian and Jacob in cursive. He had a tungsten ring with the inscription on the inside, “always and forever,” on the middle finger of his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Laird at 972-547-2749 or at jlaird@mckinneytexas.org.

A spokesperson for the McKinney Police Department told CBS 11 Friday, it is not yet clear how the person died or when.

The Medical Examiner’s office is still working on that.