McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a body that was found on Tuesday, January 29.

It was in a creek in a remote wooded area off Eldorado Pkwy and College Street.

The body is that of a white man, approximately 5’6” and weighing around 130 pounds.

There is a tattoo on his right shoulder of a tribal design behind a skull, and a tattoo on his left pectoral of the names Jillian and Jacob in cursive. He had a tungsten ring with the inscription on the inside, “always and forever,” on the middle finger of his left hand.

identifying marks on McKinney body (McKinney Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Laird at 972-547-2749 or at jlaird@mckinneytexas.org.

A spokesperson for the McKinney Police Department told CBS 11 Friday, it is not yet clear how the person died or when.

The Medical Examiner’s office is still working on that.

