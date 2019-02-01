Green Chicken Chili Recipe

Ingredients

1.5 Onion, Medium (chopped)

1 ½ cups Chicken Thigh Meat, small diced

2 cans Green Chilies (chopped)

3 ¼ cups Salsa Verde (or green enchilada sauce)

2 cups Heavy Whipping Cream

3 cups Chicken Stock

1 tablespoon Chili Powder

1 ½ teaspoons Ground Cumin

1 cup Lime Juice

½ teaspoon

1 tablespoon

black pepper

Salt

Recipe

Sauté onion and chicken with seasonings until onion is tender.

Add chilies, enchilada sauce and chicken stock.

Add cream and lime juice and let simmer for 10 minutes.

If desired this soup is wonderful served with a bit of crushed tortilla chips.

Chili Con Carne Recipe

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons cumin seeds

• 8 ounces bacon

• 3 pounds Chili Grind Ground Chuck

• 1 pound (2 medium) white onions, chopped

• 2 teaspoons paprika

• 1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

• 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

• ½ teaspoon dried thyme leaves

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 4 large garlic cloves, minced

• 1 ¾ cups beef broth

• 1 28-ounce can puréed tomatoes

• 2 ancho chiles, stems and seeds removed

Recipe

1. For the chile powder: Place the chiles flat in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat and cook, turning as needed, until lightly toasted. Transfer to a plate to cool. Put the cumin seeds in the hot pan and stir until fragrant. Transfer to a bowl to cool.

2. Using scissors, cut the chiles into small strips. Using a spice grinder or a clean coffee grinder, grind in batches into a powder. Pour into a bowl. Grind the cumin seeds into a powder and add to the bowl. Add the oregano and garlic powder. If the mixture is still coarse, grind again until fine. Reserve 3 1/2 tablespoons for the chili; save the rest in a jar.

3. For the chili: In a Dutch oven over medium heat, stir the cumin seeds until fragrant, about 1 minute. Pour onto a work surface and using a small, heavy skillet, crush them coarsely. Set aside.

4. Return the pot to medium-high heat, add the bacon and fry until crisp, 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain.

5. Increase the heat to high. Working in small batches, add the beef to the pot and cook, stirring, until well browned on all sides. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beef to a bowl.

6. Reduce the heat to medium, add the onions to the remaining bacon drippings and sauté until lightly browned, about 8 minutes.

7. Add the crushed cumin, reserved chili powder, paprika, oregano, black pepper, thyme, salt and garlic and cook, stirring often, for 1 minute. Crumble in the bacon and add the broth, tomatoes, 1 cup water, anchos and the browned beef. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil, then decrease the heat to low, cover partly and simmer for 2 hours, until the meat is very tender. Add water as needed to maintain a good chili consistency.

8. Remove the anchos, purée them in a food processor or blender and return the purée to the pot. Stir well, simmer for a few minutes to blend the flavors and serve.

CM Loaded Nachos Recipe

Ingredients

½ Bag White Corn Central Market Tortilla Chips

½ Bag Blue Corn Central Market Tortilla Chips

1# Chili Con Queso, CM Brand

1# Chili Con Carne, CM Brand

1# Pico de Gallo

1# Guacamole, CM Brand

6oz Sour Cream, in a squeeze bottle

6oz Pickled Jalapeno

1 bunch Chopped Cilantro

All ingredients are available at your local Central market.

Have all ingredients ready to assemble.

Heat up your chili con queso and chili con carne and hold to the side.

Mix blue and white chips in a large serving bowl.

Top chips with your chili and queso, you can reserve some for bowls on the side.

Then top with pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapenos and chopped cilantro.

Guacamole served on the side.

Guacamole Recipe

Ingredients

3 avocados (peeled, pitted, and mashed)

2 lime (juiced)

1.5 teaspoon salt

½ cup onion (diced)

3 tablespoons fresh cilantro (chopped)

2 roma tomatoes (plum, diced)

1 teaspoon garlic (minced)

1 pinch ground cayenne pepper (optional

Combine all ingredients and mix well, cover and let sit in refrigerator for 10 – 15 minutes.