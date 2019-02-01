He was found guilty of abducting and robbing local woman, Kathryn Brewer.

Brewer was starting her work day Monday, when police said Sell jumped into her car and demanded money.

“He came in this back door,” said Brewer. “And I turned around and saw him.”

Police said Sell eventually asked her for money, threatening to shoot her if she didn’t hand it over.

“I didn’t have any evidence to support that I shouldn’t believe him,” said Brewer, when asked if she believed Sell would shoot her. “Nor did I think it was a gamble worth taking. Ultimately, if someone makes that threat, I’m going to believe it. I don’t want to die over calling someone’s bluff.”

When he found out she only had five dollars in her purse, he told her to drive to an ATM.

Brewer jumped out of her car at an ATM on MacArthur Boulevard and escaped.

“Given his history, what he did, the potential is there to do it again, our victim did escape unharmed, outcome could’ve worse,” said James McLellan, an Irving police officer.

Brewer said she tried to connect with Sell because she felt if he liked her, he’d be less likely to hurt her.

In an effort to de-escalate the situation, she struck up a conversation.