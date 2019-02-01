ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The staff at Texas Live! in Arlington is preparing for what they expect will be their biggest event so far at the entertainment venue.

On Friday, they said they expect to have a larger watch party for Super Bowl LIII than when they broke records when fans packed in to watch the Dallas Cowboys play the L.A. Rams during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Jim Watry, the COO of Texas Live! said, “It’s the best Super Bowl you’ve ever been to but better. We’ve got 110 TVs. So all the great content going on, will be shown on all the TVs.”

In addition, there will be live music, games and giveaways.

Lockhart’s Smokehouse says they’re expecting to serve around 4,000 pounds of meats.

“It’s going to be nuts we’re going to be cooking all day,” said Lindsay Skae of Lockhart’s.

Entry is free to Texas Live! on Sunday and so is parking.