PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Over 100 tennis players from across North Texas competed at Smashing Childhood Cancer in Plano Saturday.

The event honored 11-year-old Luke Scott, who has been fighting Leukemia since he was eight.

Scott was back on the court Saturday for the first time in nine months.

He had to take a break from playing for intense chemotherapy treatments. He ended his treatments in July of 2018.

Scott said he hopes to be a professional tennis player one day.

The goal of the event was to raise $24,000 for the Team Connor Childhood Cancer Foundation.